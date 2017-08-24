Watch: Exclusive Clip From the New Drew Peterson Special

Here’s some for true crime fans to sink their teeth into. Investigation Discovery is airing a two-part special called Drew Peterson: An American Murder Mystery. The highly publicized case revolved around the disappearance of Stacy Peterson, and her husband Drew’s lack of interest in finding her.

The 23-year-old mother of two went missing on October 28, 2007. And her husband quickly became a suspect. This wasn’t the first time the police sergeant has been suspected of foul play. His third wife, Kathleen Savio, was found dead in a dry bathtub three years prior to his fourth wife’s disappearance.

PHOTOS: Here’s The Who’s Who In Drew Peterson’s Horrific Wife Killer Case

The fascination with true crimes is more popular than ever in recent years. And there’s no case more enthralling than this one. The ID two-hour special features brand new exclusive interviews from Stacy’s sister, Cassandra Cales, and her aunt, Candace Aikin, among other key people in the Petersons’ lives.

Looking back after a decade of speculation, investigation and ultimately conviction will give crime addicts a chance to look at the case with fresh eyes.

Watch the exclusive clip above for the heart-wrenching interviews with Stacy’s family.

The world-premiere of Drew Peterson: An American Murder Mystery airs on Sunday, August 27 at 9/8c on ID.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.