Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein: The Women Were ‘Asking For It’

During an interview with Daily Mail, Donna Karan, 69, defended her longtime pal Harvey Weinstein, 65, amid his sexual misconduct drama. The fashion designer suggested the producer’s female victims may have brought his sick actions upon themselves!

“You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble,” Karan said at the CinéFashion Film Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“I think we have to look at ourselves. Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified,” she continued. “To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?”

Karan went on to say that she knows Weinstein and his wife Georgina Chapman and they are “wonderful people.” She then added that the sexual misconduct drama was not all about Weinstein: “I don’t think we’re only looking at him. I think we’re looking at a world much deeper than that.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know from New York Times reports, Weinstein allegedly paid settlements to at least eight different women for his inappropriate actions, and even got fired from his own company after the news of his conduct came to light.

Various of his own friends – such as Meryl Streep – bashed the producer for his alleged sexual advances, saying his acts were a despicable abuse of power in Hollywood circles.

