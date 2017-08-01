So Desperate! Dolores & Danielle Set To Bring The Fakery To ‘RHONJ’

Dolores Catania is desperate to save The Real Housewives of New Jersey and is dragging Danielle Staub down with her, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“Dolores’s storyline for the next season is that Frank is having financial problems so he moves back in with Dolores,” an insider told Radar. “It’s all a farce.”

“He has a girlfriend Ellie who he’s been living with for 15 years in a house in Franklin Lakes,” the insider explained. “He’s far from broke.”

“The producers and Dolores are desperate because she has no storyline,” the insider added. “Frank’s on board because it’s good business for the gyms he owns. But they are not moving in together in reality – it’s all for the camera.”

Dolores’ ex-husband Frank frequently appeared on season 7 as well, despite his druggie past. Radar exclusively reported that he was arrested and charged with cocaine possession with intent to sell and was sentenced to three years probation.

But, that drama wasn’t enough for Bravo.

“A producer has even left the show,” the insider told Radar. “It’s so weak that they may not have another season.”

“They are so desperate they even had to bring back Danielle Staub!” the insider noted.

Staub is already packing the drama, as she wreaked havoc with Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice at Kim DePaola’s fashion show for charity.

