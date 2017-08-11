Ditched During Delivery? Inside Kailyn Lowry’s Dramatic Labor With Baby Daddy Chris

Kailyn Lowry wasn’t alone during her dramatic delivery, but was her baby daddy by her side? In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 star reveals details on labor and if ex Chris Lopez made it for the birth of their child.

“My water broke at 1:30 in the morning and I got to the hospital by 2:40 and then I had him at 3 a.m.,” Lowry told Radar. “Labor happened so fast. Literally from start to finish was two hours.”

Although the delivery was quicker than when she gave birth to Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, there was drama in the delivery room!

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

“I begged for an epidural, but there was no time,” Lowry, 25, said. “My doctor didn’t even make it to delivery.”

Despite the drama, she admits it was the “best labor.”

Fortunately for Lowry, the sudden delivery didn’t force Lopez to miss the birth of their child.

“I was always hoping he would come, but just based on how our relationship has been there was always a question whether he would have his phone on him or would he be at work,” she said. “I’m so glad that he came.”

PHOTOS: Back On? Kailyn Lowry Heads Home From Hospital With Baby Daddy Chris!

She added how he was the only person in the delivery room.

Lopez coming to the hospital and being involved in their child’s life has been up in the air, as they fought on-and-off throughout her pregnancy.

The couple, who kept their romance out of the public eye, split around the time she learned she was pregnant.

“Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

PHOTOS: Meet Kailyn’s Baby Boy! See First Photos Of Teen Mom Lowry’s Newborn Son

Despite their rocky relationship, she always knew she would inform him of the birth.

“She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born,” the insider said. “She never said Chris couldn’t be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won’t force it or chase him to do so.”

Are you surprised Lopez showed up? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.