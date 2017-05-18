‘Housewives’ Horror! Minute-By-Minute Breakdown Of Dina Manzo’s Gruesome Attack

Dina Manzo and her boyfriend David Cantin were assaulted when they walked in on a home invasion – but the attack was even more brutal than authorities led on. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal gruesome details from The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s vicious burglary that almost turned fatal.

Two men wearing bandanas attacked Manzo, 46, and Cantin, 37, when they walked into their Holmdel, New Jersey townhouse on Saturday, May 13 at 10:54pm.

“They interrupted a robbery and surprised these guys and they were attacked,” a source close to Cantin told Radar of the robbers, who are believed to be in their 40s. “David fought back, but one of the two men grabbed a baseball bat that belongs to David’s son.”

The burglar struck Cantin in the back of his head and neck five times, the insider claimed.

“They went to go hit Dina with the bat and David jumped on top of her to take the blows,” the source said. “They threw her up against the wall and her head banged into the wall. Then they tried to hit her with the bat.”

Manzo and Cantin were then zip tied together with their hands behind their backs.

“The guys continued to take whatever they could take,” the insider said. “About forty minutes later, they ran out the door.”

The couple managed to “scurry their way into the kitchen to get scissors and call 911.”

“He got a CT scan,” the insider said. “He’s fine, just very bruised. He was treated and released in two or three hours. The doctors said he could have been killed!”

Manzo and Cantin were in New Jersey to attend the communion of Teresa Giudice’s youngest daughter Audriana.

Insiders told Radar that the couple fled to California after the assault.

