Dina Manzo & Millionaire Boyfriend Flee Town After Violent Home Invasion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Dina Manzo and her millionaire boyfriend David Cantin promptly left New Jersey after their brutal home invasion, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

“They jumped on a plane back to California,” a source close to the couple, who spend most of their time on the west coast, told Radar. “They booked it out of here.”

Manzo, 46, and Cantin, 37, were visiting her native New Jersey over the weekend for friend Teresa Giudice’s 7-year-old daughter Audriana’s first communion. After celebrating on Saturday, the pair returned to their Holmdel home to discover a burglary in progress.

Cantin was beaten with a baseball bat, while Manzo was punched in the face. Though the thieves made off with cash and jewelry, the couple was spared their lives. Both were treated and released for facial injuries.

Dina’s brother, Chris Laurta, confirmed to E! that the former reality star left town, saying: “She’s back in California now, and seems to be OK.”

