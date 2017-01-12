Drowning In Debt! Lindsay Lohan’s Mom Hit With Over $8K In Tax Liens

Lindsay Lohan‘s mom may have forced her younger brother into modeling to help pay off her debts, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Dina has been struggling to save her Long Island home from foreclosure since 2014, when JPMorgan Chase Bank sued her for failing to pay her mortgage.

Dina’s case will move forward, as Radar obtained court documents stating that “an order of reference and other relief is granted without opposition.” She is due back in court in April 2017.

Meanwhile, Dina, 54, has also been slapped with over $8,000 in state tax liens on both coasts.

A Sacramento County state clerk confirmed exclusively to Radar that she still owes the state $4,651 from 2016, and New York court records confirmed that a 2015 lien for $4,724.28 is still open.

The mom-of-four was also hit with a suit from a private Catholic school on Long Island for $10,483 in 2015. Her youngest child, Dakota, is of high school age and the tuition at the school for the 2016 to 2017 school year was $9,650.

Suffolk County court records indicate that the debt was satisfied in October 2016.

