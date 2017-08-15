‘Deadpool 2’ Stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris’ Death Scene Heard In Chilling 911 Call

The stuntwoman who died on the set of Deadpool 2 this Monday has been identified as Joi “SJ” Harris, RadarOnline.com can reveal, a professional motorcycle racer from Brooklyn, New York.

“Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool,” actor Ryan Reynolds wrote on social media. “We’re heartbroken, shocked, devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

Harris was allegedly the first African-American female road racer and her role in the film was her first, as an expert stunt driver.

The 911 call from the accident has just been released.

“The actor was airborne through the building,” a witness says in the chilling audio.

“She hasn’t been moving,” says another.

An eyewitness also said that Harris had not been wearing a helmet during the crash because the character she was portraying, Domino, was not supposed to be wearing one.

As Radar reported, Harris was killed while filming a bike scene. Her motorcycle allegedly crashed onto a glass window on the lobby of the Shaw Tower in Vancouver and flew threw, dying immediately.

“A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle,” Vancouver Police share in a statement via Twitter.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time,” said a network spokesperson.

Weeks before the incident, Harris had shared a photo of herself via Facebook saying “EVERYTHING FOR A REASON. #staythecourse.”

Her wrist had just healed after a violent injury, and she was ready to go back to work as the hit film’s stuntwoman.

