Terrified Dina Manzo In Hiding After Violent Home Invasion

After she was robbed and beaten in New Jersey, Dina Manzo is amping up her security and going into hiding on the west coast, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Radar has learned that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, is keeping a low-profile in California with her boyfriend David Cantin as they recover from their home invasion.

“They’re at their home here in L.A. now,” an insider revealed. “They are taking extra precautions to ensure their safety, and staying very low-key.”

PHOTOS: Jac Under Fire! Laurita Caught In Epic Feud With Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga

The couple is still reeling from the terrifying incident.

“They’re very on edge right now,” the insider added. “It was an incredibly traumatic experience.”

Radar previously reported that Manzo and Cantin, 36, were attacked in their Holmdel home after attending Teresa Giudice’s daughter’s first communion on Saturday, May 13.

The couple arrived home just before 11 pm, and were immediately attacked. Cantin was struck in the back of his head and neck five times, according to an insider. Meanwhile, Manzo was thrown against a wall.

PHOTOS: Lawsuits, Cheating Rumors & More! Teresa Giudice’s Most Shocking Post-Prison Scandals

Both were treated in a local hospital for facial injuries and later released. They soon jetted off to California.

Neither Cantin nor Manzo have spoken out on the incident yet, but Manzo’s daughter Lexi Ioannou defended [/] her mom against her ex-costars Jim and Amber Marchese on Twitter after the news broke.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.