Boozy Abby Lee Miller MELTS DOWN At L.A. Bar

Fallen Dance Moms diva, Abby Lee Miller, is not exactly handling her impending jail sentence well, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to an eyewitness, the 50-year-old jail-bound brunette was a “complete mess” while attending a party for the season premiere of What Happens At The Abbey in West Hollywood, Calif., over the weekend.

“First of all, she showed up alone and without any PR people, very, very late after the red carpet for the event was closed,” a PR source told Radar. “She was literally the last person to arrive.”

“But in classic Abby form, the moment she got there she was barking out orders and telling people what to do! She even instructed the paparazzi that they could only shoot her from above and said that she does not want look fat in the photos,” the insider claimed.

Once inside the venue, things turned from messy to messier, the insider alleged.

“Abby seemed like she had a buzz on when she got there, and after she threw back a couple strong free drinks at the bar, she got out of there quick. People were unimpressed,” the insider added.

Just hours before the party, Miller was spotted wearing a tee-shirt that read, “Drinks Well With Others.” Maybe not!

Story developing.

