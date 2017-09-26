Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar’s Hubby Talks Breaking Courting Rules Before Shotgun Wedding

On this Monday’s episode of Counting On, pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar ‘s new husband, Austin Forsyth, admitted to having broken courting rules, weeks before their shotgun wedding!

“The only time that I can think of when I overstepped my bounds with my future father-in-law was probably staying up talking past curfew. Just letting time slip past you and being in a good conversation – it’s really easy to do,” admitted the 23-year-old. “That and probably going over the three-second hug. That’s easy to do.”

As Radar readers know, Joy-Anna DUggar was recently busted when photos showed her hiding a growing baby bump, four weeks before her wedding!

During an episode filmed one month before the ceremony, Joy-Anna, 19, was seen hiding her belly under various suspiciously loose outfits, leading viewers to believe she got pregnant months before saying “I do!”

The rumors of Joy-Anna and Austin’s shotgun wedding began when the young couple announced they’d be pushing up their nuptials during an episode of the Duggars’ family show.

Then, three months after tying the knot to Austin, the teen released a statement admitting she was expecting her first child. The backlash continued when she displayed her very round baby bump on social media.

Now that Austin has admitted to having broken courtship rules, do you think he’ll admit to having gotten Joy-Anna pregnant out of wedlock? Let us know in the comments below.

