Murdered! Columbia Graduate Strangled With Her Own Swimwear

Columbia University graduate Catherine Johannet was strangled with her own swimwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As previously reported, the 23-year-old’s body was discovered on a wooded trail of Bastimentos Island around 2 p.m. on Sunday. She had been missing for three days.

Now, new reports reveal that the Edgemont native was brutally attacked by an assailant while on the trail, the killer tearing off her pink swimwear and strangling her with it.

PHOTOS: Graphic Crime Scene Photos Of Orlando Shooting Released

Johannet was last seen alive on Colon Island, where she went for a day trip. Friends became worried when she failed to return from her jaunt and Johannet’s hostel reported her missing Thursday morning.

Sister Laura took to Facebook on Sunday night to share the tragic news.

“Unfortunately we have learned today that she has passed away,” Laura wrote. “My family is thinking of all our beautiful memories with our laughing, adventurous, warm little girl. She was always there to listen to you and just enjoy life with her loved ones. We will keep you posted on funeral plans.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.