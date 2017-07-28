USC Coach Bans O.J. Simpson From Campus: He ‘Will Not Be Part Of Our Functions’

USC coach Clay Helton has claimed that 70-year-old criminal O.J. Simpson will not be allowed on campus after his release, RadarOnline.com can report.

“Right now with USC, what the administration and the athletic department have said is, no, O.J. will not be a part of our functions,” he said in a statement.

As Radar previously reported, Simpson attended and played football at the University of Southern California (USC) and is known for having led the Trojans to the win in 1968, earning the team the Heisman Trophy. He then went on to play for the NFL but was preserved as a legend in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The university reportedly began distancing itself from Simpson after his 1994 double-murder trial, jet his jersey is still displayed during home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. A copy of his trophy also remains on campus.

The college will now be prohibiting their football legend’s entrance into the school, following his highly-publicized release.

Simpson will be set free from prison in October, after having served nine years behind bars for his armed-robbery and kidnapping crime of 2007.

