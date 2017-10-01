Main Man – CNN Anchor Don Lemon Steps Out With Boyfriend

CNN anchor Don Lemon leaves SNL party hand in hand with his rumored boyfriend.

The journalist was photographed with Tim Malone after attending a party at Tao in the Big Apple.

Celebrities like Beyonce, Jay Z, Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes attended the bash and Lemon and his partner seemed to have a good time.

The journalist came out publicly as gay in his 2011 book titled ‘Transparent’ and has subsequently campaigned for gay rights and marriage.

But this is the first time Lemon has been photographed publicly with Malone, who works as a sales executive and is believed to be in his 30’s.

The two men dressed casual for the fun night in jeans, sweaters and sneakers. Lemon got involved in a scandal after he was photographed throwing gang signs.

Lemon took to his Instagram early Sunday morning to share a snap of their wrists showcasing the SNL entry wristbands.

He tagged Malone in the image and simply captioned it ‘#SNL #Jayz’.

Just a few weeks ago, Lemon shared a snap of him smiling alongside Malone at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

