Keeping Up With The Crawfords? E! To Pick Cindy As The Next Kim K, Says Source

Now that the Kardashians are celebrating their 10 year anniversary with a final Keeping Up With The Kardashians season, E! thinks it’s time to replace them.

Said a source to Straight Shuter: “The network is already looking,” for a replacement family, and their first choice is the Crawfords.

Legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford, 51, is married to George Clooney’s best friend, Rande Gerber, 55. Plus, together they have two beautiful children – Kaia Gerber, 16, and Presley Gerber, 18 – who recently debuted their A-lister genes on the runways of New York and Paris fashion week!

It doesn’t get any more Hollywood than that!

E!’s only problem? “Trying to convince the Crawfords to let the cameras follow them!”

Could the Crawfords become the next Kardashians? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

