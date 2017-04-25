Christina & Tarek El Moussa Put Nasty Divorce On Hold For ‘Flip Or Flop’ Fame

Christina and Tarek El Moussa are putting their personal differences aside to focus on house flipping, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Flip or Flop is set to premiere in December on HGTV, despite the couple’s bitter divorce. The show’s seventh season is slotted for 20 episodes — more than they’ve ever had before!

“From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop,” Tarek, 35, said in a press release.

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop,” Christina, 33, added.

The statement did not address how the network will show their divorce, but the mom-of-two wore her wedding ring in the promo shot!

“It’s an old photo,” a rep for Christina told Radar exclusively.

As Radar previously reported, Tarek and Christina separated in May following an incident at their home involving a gun. Tarek filed for divorce in January, but Christina has yet to respond to his petition.

Instead, the couple has been spending more time together — and they were even spotted on a trip to Las Vegas earlier this year.

“Tarek and Christina got along great,” a source close to the pair told Radar at the time. “Not awkward at all!”

