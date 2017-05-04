Chris Soules Sued For Refusing To Pay Damages In Car Crash Before Fatal Hit-And-Run

Chris Soules has asked the court to dismiss his fatal hit-and-run case – but that isn’t the first time he’s refused to take responsibility for his actions. In a lawsuit exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Bachelor star was sued for not paying for damages to a victim’s car.

In court papers obtained from the District Court of the State of Iowa for Fayette County, plaintiff Justin Frederick sued Soules, then 15, for not paying damages during a car accident.

“The plaintiff demands from you the amount of $406. 20 plus court costs based on damages to my car when the defendant hit it and the car was not in motion,” Frederick’s February 4, 1997 filing read.

He claims his car’s front bumper cover and his combination lamp were damaged in the crash.

Soules, 35, fired back with a counterclaim on February 4, 1997, demanding Frederick pay him $605.44 “upon damages to vehicle owned by Gary Soules, a 1986 Buick Electra, damaged by the negligence of John Frederick.”

The damages of Soules’ father’s car included repairing and refinishing the quarter outer panel and rear bumper cover, and more .

Soules also asked to dismiss Frederick’s complaint against him.

The ABC star ended up losing in the end, as he was ordered to pay $242.63 with court costs and 10 percent interest on May 6, 1997.

As Radar reported, Soules rear-ended a tractor with his Chevy truck on April 24th, 2017, killing Iowa farmer Kenneth Mosher, 66. After making a frantic 911 call, Soules left the scene and was arrested hours later at his home.

Although Soules’ legal team claims the case should be dismissed because the 911 call proves he notified authorities, identified himself and attempted to save Mosher by conducting CPR, the State of Iowa claims Soules was under the influence when the accident occurred.

The State alleges Soules “did attempt to obfuscate the immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the accident, including a determination of his level of intoxication and an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle that he was seen purchasing at a convenience store shortly before the accident.”

An eyewitness during the incident exclusively told Radar that Soules smelled of alcohol when examined by paramedics.

“He didn’t appear to be visibly stumbling, falling down, drunk or anything like that, but he definitely did smell of alcohol,” the onlooker told Radar. “If you smell Wild Turkey [liquor] on someone it is very distinctive.”

