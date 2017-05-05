‘Aggressive’ Chris Soules Once Arrested For ‘Throwing Punches’ In Boozy Bar Fight

Police have yet to determine if alcohol played a role in Chris Soules’ fatal hit-and-run crash, but liquor has gotten him in trouble before! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal The Bachelor star was arrested for disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a license following a bar fight.

In a police report obtained from the Cedar Falls Police Department, Soules, 35, was busted on January 26, 2002 when authorities responded to a fight outside of bar Sharkey’s Fun House.

“I observed four to five subjects pushing and punching each other,” the reporting officer wrote in the report. “[Soules] seemed to be more aggressive than the others. I had observed this subject pushing and throwing punches.”

After arresting Soules for disorderly conduct, the officers attempted to search the reality star. But he wasn’t cooperative, as he attempted to keep them from searching his pockets.”

Police later found an ID belonging to another person.

“We also noticed that Mr. Soules had a wristband, which stated he was old enough to drink,” the report read. “I also charged Mr. Soules with unlawful use of license.”

Soules pled guilty to the charges and was ordered to pay $90 in fines.

As Radar reported, Soules was arrested on April 24, 2017 for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death. Soules’ Chevy truck rear-ended a tractor, killing driver Kenneth Mosher, 66.

After a frantic 911 call, Soules left the scene and was arrested hours later. He was released the next day on $10,000 cash bond.

Although he was not charged with driving under the influence, alcoholic beverages were found at the scene.

Soules has a lengthy criminal record. In November 2005, he was busted for driving under the influence.

“The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject passed out behind the wheel of his car,” the reporting officer wrote. “Upon my arrival the vehicle was running and the defendant asleep behind the wheel.”

Soules was found guilty and was sentenced to 60 days in county jail. He served only two days.

The Iowa farmer was fined $145 on April 6, 2001 for possession of alcohol under 21.

Another citation was issued on August 4, 2001 for having an open container while driving. He was fined $195.

On February 22, 2002, he was accused of passing a stop sign and hitting another vehicle. The police report obtained from the Cedar Falls Police Department claims he, “Immediately left the scene of the accident and never attempted to make contact with or check on the condition of the driver.”

He confessed to police that he left the scene because he was “scared” and “did not want to hurt his insurance.”

He pled guilty and was ordered to pay $155 in fines.

