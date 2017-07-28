‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Welcomes Baby Girl

Another Teen Mom 2 star has given birth – and it isn’t Kailyn Lowry! Chelsea Houska’s ex-best friend Megan Nelson welcomed her second child earlier this week.

Nelson, who appeared on multiple episodes of Teen Mom 2 before her falling out with Houska, welcomed daughter Raelynn Elaine on July 25, 2017.

Last week, Nelson informed followers that she suffers from preeclampsia.

PHOTOS: Not So Innocent: 15 Secrets About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Sweetheart Chelsea

“Thank you everyone for all the prayers you’ve sent Raelynn and I,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, I do have Preeclampsia. I am getting induced this Monday and we will finally get to meet our sweet baby girl!”

Nelson is also mother to son Hunter, who she welcomed in 2011.

One of my all-time favorite photos!! 😍😍 Love you to the moon and back Hunter John!! 😘🌙 A post shared by mnovre10 (@mnovre10) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

Nelson feuded with Houska over her baby daddy Adam Lind when he moved into the home they shared, forcing her to move out.

“I hate him,” she told Houska on an episode. “I’m not mad at you, I just don’t like the situation. I want to be [friends], but it’s going to take a long time if you and Adam are together.”

But the Teen Mom 2 baby boom isn’t over yet, as Lowry is expected to give birth any day now. This will be her third child with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez.

PHOTOS: 15 Secrets And Scandals About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Sweetheart Chelsea Houska

Lowry’s co-stars Jenelle Evans, Houska and Briana DeJesus also gave birth earlier this year.

When do you think Lowry will give birth? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.