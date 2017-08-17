Jen Who? Chelsea Handler Twists The Knife By Cozying Up To Aniston’s Ex Brad Pitt!

Chelsea Handler has reportedly found a sneaky way to make Jen Aniston pay for unceremoniously ditching their close friendship — by replacing her with Brad Pitt!

“Chelsea never hated Brad for what he did to Jennifer; she always blamed Angelina Jolie for the nasty split,” a source claimed to NaughtyGossip.com.

“But now that she isn’t friends with Jen, Chelsea is free to work with Brad.”

As Radar reported, Handler, 42, and Aniston, 48, ended their friendship after she discovered the comedian was spilling secrets about her marriage to Justin Theroux.

Now Handler may get herself involved with another of Aniston’s marriages.

“Chelsea has long been a fan of Brad’s Plan B production company and is talking with them about a few projects,” alleged the insider.

“Don’t be surprised if we see Brad and Chelsea having lunch together soon!”

