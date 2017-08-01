Fierce Comedian Chelsea Handler To Expose Cheating Ben Affleck’s Dirties Secrets

Outspoken comedian Chelsea Handler has chosen her next target, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that the unlucky fellow is none other than nanny-romancing Ben Affleck.

As Radar first reported, Handler’s longtime pal Jennifer Aniston is no longer her friend, and so the funny girl has moved over to Jennifer Garner, 45 – also known as Affleck’s baby mama.

When Aniston, 48, and Handler, 42, were best friends, the comedian’s main target was Angelina Jolie, but now that Garner is her main gal, her sights are set on cheating actor Affleck, 44.

Sources have told Straight Shuter that Handler now knows the dirty secrets behind Garner and Affleck’s rocky relationship, and she wants to expose them all for the public to hear!

Now that Affleck is very publicly dating his alleged former fling, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, 37, he is taking first place in Handler’s hate list.

