Celine Dion’s Bizarre Shoe Fetish

Out-Of-control shoe hoarder Céline Dion has been forced to rent warehouse space for her ever-growing collection!

The My Heart Will Go On singer, 49, who’s still grieving the 2016 loss of husband René Angélil from throat cancer, admits she has 10,000 pairs of shoes — a shocking spike from the 3,000 she claimed to have in 2013!

“I am unable to part with any item,” confessed the fashionista.

“I cannot give anything away because every piece I buy has brought me to where I am. They’re part of every step that I take, and I have an attachment to it.

“You can call it crazy. I keep everything, but I just keep buying bigger warehouse space.”

