Catelynn & Tyler Reuniting With Daughter Carly After Adoptive Parents Deny Visits

The adoptive parents of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s birth daughter Carly denied their yearly visits with the 8-year-old in 2016. After two years of not seeing their daughter, the Teen Mom OG stars will finally be reunited with their oldest child.

“Four days till we go see Carly,” Lowell, 25, tweeted. “I’m super excited.”

Lowell and Baltierra placed their daughter Carly for adoption after her birth in 2009 with Brandon and Teresa Davis.

The TMOG stars have had a strained relationship with the adoptive parents, as they fought with Baltierra when they asked that he refrain from posting photos of Carly on social media. Brandon and Teresa also refused to have their daughter discussed on the MTV series.

The last time Lowell and Baltierra, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Novalee, were reunited with their daughter at their wedding on August 22, 2015. Carly’s face was blurred out on the episode.

When it was time for their yearly check-in visit in 2015, Brandon and Teresa ignored their request.

Their adoption counselor Dawn told them on an episode, “You said no to ongoing face-to-face. You could request visits with the adoptive family in the future to be initiated by Cate and Tyler, which is what you have been doing. At the discretion of the adoptive family as they determine what is in the best interest of Carly.

Lowell responded, “Are we done having visits with Carly forever? Until she’s 18 I’ll hear nothing from her? It is f*****g frustrating because I was 16 years old when I made this decision.”

At the time, Baltierra agreed with their decision.

“They will always be justified because they are her parents and we are not,” Baltierra, 24, tweeted after the TMOG clip was released. “We do have an open adoption. They are just making decisions that they think are the best for Carly. Which is exactly what they should do.”

