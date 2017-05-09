Royally Peeved! Camilla Parker Bowles Can’t Stand Meghan Markle

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Camilla Parker Bowles is the surprising holdout on welcoming Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle into the family fold.

“Camilla simply cannot believe what an easy entrée she’s getting,” a palace insider revealed of the 35-year-old Suits actress.

“It’s like Harry’s got a circle of Rottweilers around Meghan and no one can say a bad thing about her.”

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 69, famously had a much tougher time gaining acceptance after she was blamed for breaking up the marriage of 32-year-old Prince Harry’s parents, Prince Charles and the late Lady Diana.

“It’s infuriating Camilla how easy a ride Meghan’s getting, especially from the Queen, who made her life hell when she and Charles finally got together,” said the source.

The Duchess and Prince Charles went on to wed in 2005.

“Camilla has every intention of obstructing Meghan’s easy ride into Harry’s royal life,” said the insider. “She’s not even British!”

