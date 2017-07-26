Breakup Brewing! Brittany’s Demands For Bad Boyfriend Jax To Save Relationship

Brittany Cartwright wants Jax Taylor to get himself together before they say “I do” — and her mom, Sherri Cartwright, agrees with her!

“Before I ever marry Jax he would have to change a couple of things,” Brittany confessed in a clip from Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky.

“Well first off, he would have to fix his temper,” she explained. “He would have to bring himself down a notch and realize he is not the big man on campus all the time. He needs to be a little bit more level headed.”

“He could be a really great guy and then he’ll turn around and do something really stupid after,” she added. “So he just needs to watch his mouth and have more respect for himself and others.”

“I would like to see Jax change if he’s going to marry Brittany,” Sherri said. “I would like him to be a little bit more conservative.”

“I’d like for him to maybe save his money a little bit more for the future,” she added, noting that she also wants him to go to church more.

Sherri — who filed for bankruptcy in 2008 — has been vocal about wanting Jax, 38, to attend church with Brittany, 28, especially after learning of his gay past.

She has also pushed the couple to walk down the aisle, which has caused tension in their relationship.

“Jax and Brittany had a hiccup with their relationship because of the show,” a source previously told RadarOnline.com. “He said he wants to marry her, but he’s not ready.”

The couple is still at odds, and producers are “forcing” them to mend their relationship for the show.

