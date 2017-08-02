Crazed Bride Pulls Trigger On Husband Just HOURS After Exchanging ‘I Dos’

A boozed-up blushing bride reportedly ended her honeymoon early by firing a pistol at her new husband, just hours after they said their vows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“Responding officers let the husband know the honeymoon was over and his new wife was going to jail,” said Murfreesboro Police Department Sgt. Kyle Evans.

According to WTVF, 25-year-old Kate Elizabeth Prichard pulled a pistol from under her wedding dress, pointed it at his head and pulled the trigger. Thankfully, it was not loaded at the time. Realizing this, Prichard loaded the gun and fired a shot into the air.

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head, and pulled the trigger,” Sgt. Evans added.

Bystanders claimed that incident occurred after the newlyweds got in an explosive argument while drinking outside the Clarion Inn in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

“After the incident, she went to the bathroom and disposed of the weapon hiding it in the bathroom,” Sgt. Evans claimed.

While at first the couple denied having being involved in the nearly fatal event, police recovered shell casings and further evidence, which led to Prichard’s arrest.

They were both “Very uncooperative with authorities,” added Sgt. Evans.

While she was initially charged with aggravated domestic assault, Prichard was released after posting a $15,000 bond. Officials announced that the case will be forwarded to the Rutherford County Grand Jury and the investigation will continue.

