Man Caves & Marijuana! Inside Brad Pitt’s Downward Spiral

Brad Pitt may be attempting to get his act together again after Angelina Jolie kicked him to the curb last year, but the actor has been struggling for some time. RadarOnline.com has the details on his depraved downward spiral.

As Radar previously reported, Pitt is secretly getting help for his issues, swearing off all substances, including alcohol, pills and pot — the vices that allegedly ruined his marriage to Jolie.

But it’s a shocking reversal for a man who in 2011 told Parade magazine he spent a dark period in the late ’90s wallowing in his own self-hatred, and roomfuls of marijuana smoke.

“I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out,” he told the publication. “It started feeling pathetic.”

Pitt’s hard times were far from over, however. The actor later set up a secret man cave in his Airstream trailer at the marital home he shared with Angie, 41, where he would often head with a buddy to smoke a few joints, The National ENQUIRER revealed in May 2015.

After his marriage crumbled, legal documents revealed Pitt would have to be tested randomly for drugs and alcohol four times a month, and has enter into therapy sessions with his children.

The request came from “fed up” estranged wife Angelina, who made a “last ditch attempt” to save Brad from himself, an insider told The ENQUIRER.

“Angelina asked a Superior Court of California judge to enforce the drug testing as a form of rehabilitation,” a source close to the actress told the publication.

“She feared he had hit rock-bottom,” explained another source. “Brad’s health had friends concerned, too.”

Indeed, a source claimed the star’s home was filled with party favors, saying: “You used to walk into Brad’s house, and there were different grades of dope and lots of bongs and smoking paraphernalia on a table.”

“He cut way back after he and Angie married because she wouldn’t tolerate it!” the insider added.

Now, the actor is more prepared than ever to win back and rebuild his relationship with his kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

“[He] doesn’t want any part of drugs or booze right now; he’s dedicated to his children,” a close friend claimed to The ENQUIRER. “It’s what’s best for himself and his family in the long-term and that’s a bigger buzz than any cocktail or marijuana joint could provide.”

“Brad just wants to lead a healthy and sober life — with his kids.”

