Blue Ivy Helps Beyonce and Jay-Z With New Twins

They can afford an army of nannies but Blue Ivy is their biggest helper.

The 5-year-old is enjoying helping Jay-Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, with their new twins Rumi and Sir.

A source revealed: “Blue is the best big sister. [She] helps Beyoncé every day.

“Everyone is doing great, they are still enjoying the summer in Malibu. Blue is excited to be back in school soon. The babies are growing and very cute.”

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, backed this up recently by revealing: “She’s a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot.”

The proud parents welcomed their twins on June 13, according to the birth certificates, with the savvy stars filing papers to trademark the names for everything from fragrances and cosmetics to baby gear and water bottles.

The power couple recently splashed out a reported $90 million for a new Bel Air mansion for their family to grow-up in.

The home has state of the art security including bulletproof windows and extensive security cameras so that no unwanted intruders can get inside the property.

