Blac Chyna Tries To ‘Take Back’ Car She Gave Rob Kardashian?

Blac Chyna reportedly tried to drive off in Rob Kardashian‘s Range Rover, the vehicle she had gifted him when times were good, as the Daily Mail has reported.

The battling couple, who bitterly split up after having daughter Dream together, was reportedly meeting to discuss custody of the girl when the wacky incident happened.

Although Chyna’s lawyer denied the reports, sources said Kardashian and his baby mama met up at the Los Angeles offices of his attorney Laura Wasser on Friday where, after attempting to solidify a custody agreement over Dream, 9 months, they clashed over the luxury SUV.

According to the Daily Mail, citing other reporting, after talks failed between Kardashian, 30, and Chyna, 29, the “agitated” former stripper tried to drive off in the vehicle. But one of her five lawyers and a valet allegedly stopped her.

But Lisa Bloom, one of the lawyers representing Chyna and who had accompanied her to the Century City offices, denied that her client attempted to drive away in the Range Rover, or even got into it.

Still, Bloom admitted that Chyna did have some “choice words” when she saw the vehicle.

It has become a bone of contention as Chyna has reportedly already returned a Ferrari and a Lamborghini which had been gifts from Kardashian.

But the troubled Keeping Up with the Kardashians brother apparently kept the Range Rover Chyna had given him!

As Radar has reported, Chyna has moved on with a romance with rapper Mechie, one of the men Kardashian freaked out about in his infamous social media meltdown about his baby mama.

Chyna got a restraining order against Rob after he blasted her online, sharing explicit naked photos of the former stripper to his millions of fans, along with shocking allegations of her cheating with Pilot Jones as well as being in bed with Mechie. Via Instagram, Rob also accused Chyna of drug use.

As part of their bitter he said-she said battle, Chyna contemplated legal action against Kardashian, using “revenge porn law” as the basis for her claims. She has also accused baby daddy Kardashian of abusing her.

Now, as they are trying to negotiate custody of Dream, Chyna and Kardashian have reportedly hit a new bump in the road!

