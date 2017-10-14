Blac Chyna Gets Her Nails Ready For New Battle With Rob Kardashian?

Blac Chyna hit a nail salon on Friday and her mani/pedi sessions are vital as a source tells Radar that Rob Kardashian‘s baby mama is still suffering from her battle with him.

Also, sources have told Radar as far as Chyna is concerned, their legal dispute isn’t yet over!

“She’s super stressed by the whole Kardashian thing and was drunk coming out of a club on Thursday night,” a source exclusively told Radar.

“She feels bad about the whole situation. But the stress about Rob and everything going on with him and his family is killing her.”

While Chyna recently settled her custody fight with Rob over their daughter Dream, 10 months, with her attorney Lisa Bloom telling the Daily News that, “Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” Radar sources have noted that the battle isn’t done.

The model, 29, will file an “explosive” countersuit against her 30-year-old baby daddy after he accused her of abusing drugs and trying to strangle him, a source told Radar.

An insider said that Chyna plans to file a suit against Rob by October 27, one month after Kardashian slapped her with his own lawsuit.

“She’s waiting until the last minute to make sure she gets all her ducks in a row,” about legal action over Kardashian shaming her on the internet, the source explained.

“Chyna is gathering all of her evidence, making sure her story is solid and better than the one that Rob told. She’s going to wait until the end of the deadline to file her suit.”

Chyna’s lawyer Bloom recently said, “Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18 off calendar. She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur.”

