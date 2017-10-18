Billy Joel & Alexis Roderick Expecting Their Second Child In Weeks!

Billy Joel and his wife are about to have a baby !

RadarOnline.com has learned the “Piano Man” musician and Alexis Roderick, who are already parents to a daughter, Della Rose, 2, are expecting a second child together.

“We are due next month,” Joel told the Belefast Telegraph in an interview.

Joel also has a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with former supermodel Christie Brinkley.

While the expectant couple has managed to remain mum about their baby secret, Joel, 68, does confess he has one big wish for his next child.

“This one is pretty good,” he noted of Della Rose. “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.”

