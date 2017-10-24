Billy Joel Welcomes Third Baby At 68: ‘Everyone Is Thrilled!’

Music legend Billy Joel has welcomed his third child – at 68!

The ecstatic singer wrote on Instagram: “Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd. Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:52PM weighing 7lbs, 3 oz. Billy and Alexis are also parents to Della Rose, 2.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Alexis Roderick, 35, is Billy’s fourth wife. He now has two daughters with her as well as another daughter, Alexa, 31, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, 63.

PHOTOS: Farrah Abraham Celebrates 25th Birthday With ‘Teen Mom’ Pal Jenelle Evans

He continued in his post: “Billy Joel and his 31-year-old daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, were both at Alexis’ side as she gave birth at New York University Hospital in New York. Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled.”

Along with his statement, Billy shared a sweet photo of himself holding baby girl Remy.

PHOTOS: She Got Her Body Back! Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Post-Baby Physique Just 5 Months After Giving Birth –– New Mom Stuns In 14 Photos

Billy and Alexis tied the knot in 2015 after nearly five years of dating. They announced Alexis’s pregnancy just last week, with the “Just The Way You Are” singer telling Belfast Telegraph, “We are due next month.”

What do you think of Billy Joel’s shocking baby news? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.