Bill Cosby Sneaks Into Philly To Face Sex Assault Charges

The time has finally come for Bill Cosby.

The comedian has arrived in Philadelphia this afternoon to face sex assault charges, Radar has learned.

Cosby flew from his sprawling mansion in Massachusetts to prepare for trial in Philadelphia.

PHOTOS: ‘We Want To Seek Justice!’ Philly DA Vows To Reveal ‘Truth’ About Cosby Sex Assault

“It was a short but tense hour long flight on a private jet and he arrived shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday,” a source told Radar.

Although the trial isn’t set to start until June 5, Cosby and his legal team have hit Philly with plenty of time to prepare.

Cosby has said he won’t testify, but Radar revealed how he intends to rat on old drug party showbiz pals.

PHOTOS: Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case: Smiling Wife Camille Arrives For Deposition

The former TV star’s upcoming trial is for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing unconscious Andrea Constand, then 30, in 2004, as Radar has reported.

According to Radar insiders, the despicable star “plans to get off by naming other top stars, as part of a Hollywood sex ring — because they can testify drugs and sex were common events at Tinseltown parties.”

Cosby has launched a major PR blitz before his trial, claiming he’s the victim of racism.

PHOTOS:Bill Cosby Spotted At Court As Sexual Assault Case Begins

As Radar readers know, more than 50 different women have accused the once squeaky clean Cosby Show star of sexual assault, but he still insists he’s innocent!

And his daughters have made statements claiming their famous dad has been “publicly lynched.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.