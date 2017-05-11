‘Rob & Big’ Star Christopher Boykin Funeral Plans Finalized

Rob & Big star Christopher Boykin will be remembered in a private ceremony, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“We are having a little get together this weekend,” his wife Shannon told Radar. “We didn’t want anything big.”

“No plans have been made yet,” she added of his funeral arrangements, noting that the former MTV star wouldn’t want anything over-the-top.

She previously told Radar that “he was kind of a private guy“ and “he didn’t even want a service.”

The 45-year-old father of Isis, 9, died from heart problems and lung failure on May 9 and celebrities commemorated his life on social media shortly after the news broke.

Rob Dyrdek reached out to his sidekick’s family as well, Radar can reveal.

Shannon told Radar that she “spoke with him” but declined to give details on their conversation.

As Radar reported, Big Black and Dyrdek were in talks to return to MTV in recent months. They starred together on the network from 2006 to 2008, and again from 2011 to 2015.

