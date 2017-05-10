‘Rob & Big’ Star Christopher Boykin’s Wife Reveals His True Cause Of Death

Rob & Big star Christopher Boykin died from a combination of heart problems and lung failure, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“He’d been sick for a while,” his wife Shannon told Radar in an exclusive interview. “He had heart issues for a while, and he had a defibrillator in his chest for a while. So he was trying as hard as he could to stay as long as he could.”

His defibrillator was put in around 2007, right before his daughter Isis Rea, now 9, was born.

Experiencing lung problems, the reality TV favorite checked into the hospital just three days before his untimely death.

“Fluid was building up in his lungs…they couldn’t do anything, and then they tried to perform CPR on him for 30 minutes but it didn’t work,” Shannon said of her husband’s final moments.

In a heartbreaking scene, Shannon and her young daughter arrived to the hospital room just minutes after Christopher had passed.

“We walked in right after everything was done,” she revealed, explaining that she had previously kept her daughter in the waiting room.

“I didn’t want my daughter to see that. So when we saw him it was right when they stopped. So he was — he tried.”

As Radar previously reported, skateboarder’s best friend died yesterday in Los Angeles at just 45 years old.

His hit show aired on MTV for three years until 2008.

Stars grieved his death on social media last night

“My heart is broken,” Dyrdek, 42, tweeted. “I don’t want to believe that this is reality.”

