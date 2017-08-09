Replaced! Producers To Trade Adele For Beyoncé On Next ‘James Bond’ Film

Now that it’s been confirmed that leading actor Daniel Craig, 39, will be returning to his fifth James Bond film, fans are speaking about who should perform 007’s new theme song, RadarOnline.com can report.

While Adele‘s Skyfall was a massive hit following the release of the latest 007 movie, sources have told Straight Shuter that her name isn’t even in the running this time around.

Before Adele, 29, stars such as Madonna and Alicia Keys were given the honor to record a James Bond theme song, and sources say Beyoncé, 35, could be next.

Insiders have claimed the Lemonade singer is at the top of the list, as many believe she is the greatest voice of this generation.

As Radar previously revealed, singers Beyoncé and Adele were once rumored to be working on a groundbreaking duet together – but looks like that fabulous collab may have to wait.

Do you think Queen B will agree to sing for the notorious film? Let us know in the comments below.

