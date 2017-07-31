New Mom Beyonce Already Recording New Material, Planning Surprise Tour

Beyonce is not letting having her twins Rumi and Sir slow her down!

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the superstar is already recording new material and making plans for a surprise tour as well.

And she has the full backing of husband Jay-Z, 47, as she aims to become the number one female performer on the planet.

A source revealed: “Beyonce is already hard at work, having the twins has inspired her. She has been recording new material and is planning a surprise tour for her fans too – expect an announcement soon.

“She is more determined than ever and feels inspired by having her babies recently. Beyonce has hired nannies to help with the twins and she’s been writing and recording new material while working hard to get back in shape.

“There is no way she is going to step away for a few years to raise her kids that is not on her agenda at the moment, she’s raring to go again.”

The 35-year-old Lemonade performer was inspired even more recently when she watched Missy Elliot at the recent FYF Festival in Los Angeles that she attended along with her sister Solange.

“Seeing Missy back on stage after all those years also really sparked Beyonce and she is determined to really make a mark herself and be an inspiration to other women as well,” adds the source.

