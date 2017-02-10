‘Moody’ & Pregnant Beyonce Makes Life A Nightmare For Jay Z

Beyonce and Jay Z’s baby joy has been short-lived, an insider told RadarOnline.com, because the pregnant singer has become a “moody” and demanding diva!

“Beyoncé has been yelling at almost everyone who works for them because she says that no one is living up to her expectations right now,” an insider told Radar.

“She is so afraid that people that they have working for them are going to leak information to the press that she ordered Jay Z to tell their entire staff that they are off until further notice!”

As Radar previously reported, Beyonce, 35, and the 46-year-old “99 problems” rapper’s baby news has saved their marriage from an almost certain divorce!

However, even though the twins, which are said to be one boy and one girl, brought salvation to their marriage, the insider told Radar that things are still not perfect in Queen Bey’s Camelot: Jay Z is still caught in a legal battle over allegations he fathered a love child, Rymir Satterthwaite, 23.

Could it all be too much to bear?

Said an insider, “They are still fighting non-stop and Jay Z is just super stressed out right now.”

