Beyonce And Jay-Z Battle Over Daughter Blue Ivy’s Future

Just two weeks after the birth of twins, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s marriage has exploded over Blue Ivy’s young modeling career, RADARONLINE.COM has learned.

Sources told us Beyoncé went bonkers after Jay tried to put a stop to Blue Ivy’s glamorous red carpet appearances in glitzy outfits.

“Jay grew up hard and he feels like his success in life is a product of that.” A insider revealed. “He doesn’t appreciate Blue Ivy wearing $10,000 Gucci dresses in public!”

“The stress of dealing with newborns may have played a role — but they blew up over this point.”

Blue Ivy, 5, was born in 2012 and the couple just welcomed twins Sir and Rumi to their growing brood.

Blue, as she’s known, has made a habit of appearing on red carpets, decked out in designer duds, during her short, yet glamorous, life!

