It’s Go Time! Beyonce Heads Towards The Hospital

Beyonce has taken the first step in her birth plan, RadarOnline.com has learned, in preparation for the imminent birth of her twins!

While the 35-year-old superstar singer distracted her millions of followers with new pregnancy photos, Radar can reveal, Queen Bey and her family quietly relocated to a rental home situated just minutes from Cedars Sinai Hospital in L.A.

According to a source close to the Carter family, the move near the delivery room is a huge indication that the C-section will be very, very soon.

And it couldn’t come soon enough for stressed out baby-daddy, Jay Z. Even before the move, the insider said, “He’s been super frantic!”

Part of the pressure comes from the fact that the family does not have a permanent home right now.

“Beyonce has already decided that the twins will be born at Cedars, and she wants Jay Z to have a house for them to return to when they leave, not a hotel,” the source told Radar.

As previously reported, the family had been renting in Bel Air for several months, but left two weeks ago after mold was found growing inside the home.

Since then, Jay Z is said to have dropped a massive offer on a brand-new $120 million Beverly Hills abode, which would be perfect for the Queen to raise her royal rap family!

“Beyonce wants everything to be perfect and things keep going wrong,” the source said. “And this move near the hospital will make her delivery so much easier, she thinks.”

Story developing.

