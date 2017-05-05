Betty White Dumps New Boyfriend!

Insatiable Betty White has kicked her boyfriend to the curb — because the silver-haired gent couldn’t keep up with the Golden Girl in the bedroom!

The salty 95-year-old TV legend — known for her racy one-liners — has kept the identity of her handsome suitor top secret, even after their fling crashed and burned in April.

“Betty was really into this guy, but after the initial lust period cooled off, she just wasn’t satisfied,” reveals a longtime pal. “She’ll never be a pipe-and-slippers type of girl, and she’s wise enough to accept she has her needs. He was a great guy and madly in love with her, but she wants more than just a doe-eyed companion.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the lovebirds were spotted on an intimate evening out in Los Angeles in February. A spy had snitched, “Betty had a twinkle in her eye,” but it seems the spark has been extinguished — along with the sassy star’s interest in the debonair gent.

Betty’s besotted boyfriend didn’t realize he was on thin ice. In fact, friends say he was so head over heels, he was even shopping for an engagement ring — which also doomed the fledgling affair.

“She’ll never remarry, and he was definitely angling toward it,” adds the friend. “She knows her days are numbered, and she just wants to have fun. Men her age, even 20 years younger, are old-fashioned and expect a wife to cook and clean. [That’s] not Betty!”

The national treasure has always maintained her third husband — TV host Allen Ludden — was a hard act to follow. “Once you’ve had the best, who needs the rest?” she told Larry King following Allen’s death from stomach cancer in 1981 after 18 years of wedded bliss.

Betty’s earlier marriages were short-lived affairs in the 1940s, to Dick Barker and then Lane Allen. But to Betty, those relationships were just warm-ups for the real love she found with her third hubby.

“The first two were rehearsals,” she says, and the single star now calls men a “hobby.”

“No guy will ever come close to Allen in her heart,” adds the pal. “She admitted this when she called time on her recent fling. It was hard to do it to someone so late in life, and she never expected to find someone she enjoyed spending so much time with, but her heart’s already been bought and sold.

“She just wants to have no-strings-attached fun.”

