Victory For Bethenny! Judge Sets Trial Date For Stalking & Harassment Case Against Ex

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy‘s latest bitter court battle is going to come to an explosive head when the two finally face off in court this fall.

On Aug. 8, the judge on the case denied District Attorney Travis Wolf’s request to dismiss stalking and harassment charges Frankel brought against Hoppy last January. He set a new trial date for Sept. 27.

“The D.A. wanted to dismiss it and I refused,” Hoppy’s attorney, Alex Spiro, exclusively told RadarOnline.com at a Manhattan courthouse about their resolve to get their day in court.

PHOTOS: ‘Pure Evil:’ Inside Jason Hoppy’s Threatening Emails To Bethenny Frankel

As Radar reported, Hoppy was arrested and charged with making threats against Frankel at their daughter Bryn’s school in the winter. He allegedly warned her: “I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.”

Frankel, 46, also claimed her ex, who she was married to for almost three years, had fired off hundreds of “abusive emails” and made a number of harassing FaceTime phone calls to her.

At the end of June, Hoppy attended a hearing, during which the judge on the case slapped him with two new counts of stalking and warned him against having contact with the Real Housewives of New York star.

“You are to stay away from her and deter any communication from her,” the judge reminded Hoppy before the hearing ended.

PHOTOS: Cha-Ching! Jason Hoppy’s All Smiles With Daughter Bryn As Judge Orders Bethenny Frankel To Pay Him $100K — 10 Photos Of His Blissful Victory

In March, the court offered Hoppy, 46, a plea deal in the case. However, he refused to admit to being guilty of the charges and chose instead to continue to fight Frankel’s shocking claims.

The former couple famously battled each other for three years over the terms of their messy divorce, which was finally settled in 2016.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.