Bethenny Frankel Freaks Out As Beloved Dog Has Seizure For 45 Minutes

Bethenny Frankel melted down as her beloved dog had a seizure this weekend.

As a You Tube video shows, Frankel cried hysterically and pleaded for help as her little grey dog, named Cookie, wouldn’t stop shaking—and her daughter Bryn, 7, looked on.

“Help us! What do we do?!” The Real Housewives of New York star, 46, told the camera. “I don’t know what to do! There’s no vet—someone help me.”

Frankel cried, “Sorry, I didn’t mean to scare everybody. My poor daughter and I are watching my dog have a seizure for 45 minutes and the [vet] hospital’s so far out.

“I know my dog’s convulsing…do I take her to a vet?” Frankel asked her followers. “What do I do? My daughter’s watching this and we have to do something. The vet is 40 minutes away.”

Frankel implied that her dog wouldn’t make it, saying with running mascara, “We all know what’s going to happen, obviously.”

“I’m freaking out! Why is this happening?! I do not think I can take this!” the star moaned.

The dog was seen shaking uncontrollably, and under a blanket at one point.

As Frankel’s fans know, she’s a big dog lover and Cookie and her other two pups, Biggie and Smallz, have their own Instagram accounts. The Skinnygirl founder includes lots of dog pictures on her Instagram.

Frankel has been under strain lately as her ex-husband Jason Hoppy has made a plea bargain in court regarding her stalking case against him.

According to reports, Hoppy got an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal (ACD), which mandates he stay away from RHOA star Frankel for six months and obey all laws.

If Hoppy obeys the ACD for the 6 months, all charges against him will reportedly be dismissed.

As Radar has reported, Hoppy, 47, was arrested and charged with making threats against Frankel at their daughter Bryn’s school last November. Hoppy allegedly warned her, “I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.”

