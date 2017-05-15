Stripped Down & Out Of Control! ‘Below Deck: Med’ Cast Charters Naked Yacht

Below Deck: Med is now raunchier than ever!

In a new preview clip, the crew must tend to a naked journalist just a week after Hannah Ferrier and Malia White locked lips behind Bobby Giancola’s back.

“I don’t think the people viewing the naked news are really caring about the lines!” White proclaims in her confessional as footage of the nude news camera crew rolled.

PHOTOS: Sexy Or Stomach-Turning? The Kardashians’ 20 Most Naked Moments

Then, Bugsy Drake is asked to serve the naked crew in the hot tub.

“There are unmentionable body parts staring right into my eyeballs,” she describes in a confessional. “If my gram could see me now!”

Watch The Video On RadarOnline.com



Meanwhile, Bobby Giancola and Lauren Cohen have an awkward lunch after their break-up. They dated off-camera before the season premiered, and Giancola already recommended her for the job. But, now he has his sights set on White, who would rather kiss Ferrier!

PHOTOS: NSFW! The Most Naked Moments From Netflix’s Hottest Show Marco Polo

Will you watch the naked charter? Sound off in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.