Sucker For Love! Bella Thorne Gets ‘Bite Me’ Tattoo On Her Hip

Bella Thorne is a sucker for love!

The actress got two new tattoos this week and revealed them to her 16.7 million Instagram followers.

Thorne, 20, got ‘I love you’ inked on her shoulder before getting ‘Bite Me’ etched on her lower hip.

The very visual star is still reeling from the recent death of her former boyfriend Lil Peep.

And it looks like the flame haired model is venting some of her feelings via her tattoos.

Thorne informed her fans via Twitter that she was about ‘to get so fat’ through her Thanksgiving feast but her ‘Bite Me’ tattoo will have many observers questioning her reasoning.

Scott Disick’s former girlfriend loves to play with her image and wear outrageous clothing while posting provocative images via social media.

As RadarOnline.com reported the ‘Benz Truck’ singer, 21, died last Wednesday night of a suspected overdose. He had long been known for his use of drugs and crippling depression.

Talking after his death she wrote: “F**k I don’t know what to say,” she wrote. “Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn’t do your greatness justice.”

