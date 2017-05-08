Miller’s Legal Team Has No Character Witnesses To Call In Fraud Case Sentencing

Abby Lee Miller’s teacher from hell antics could have cost the former Dance Moms star her freedom.

Miller, 50, pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016. She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced tomorrow.

Miller’s defense provided no testimony from character witnesses, Deadline reported. Court will resume tomorrow when Miller is expected to address the court.

It seems Miller had more haters than fans in the courtroom today. In addition to having no one to testify on her behalf, enemies Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland were spotted at the courthouse.

“Dance Moms show up in court for Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing,” a reporter from CBS Pittsburgh captioned a photo of the Miller’s former clients. “They aren’t supporting Abby.”

Miller fought with Lukasiak on the Season 4 finale when the dance teacher called her daughter Chloe “washed up.” Lukasiak also claimed Miller made fun of her daughter’s medical condition off camera.

Hyland got into a physical altercation with Miller when she accused the ALDC owner of trying to replace her children Brooke and Paige with another dancer. When Miller tried to bite Hyland’s hand, Hyland slapped her across the face and pulled her hair. Hyland was booked for assault and harassment, but was never officially charged.

Late last week, Miller’s legal team made a last-ditch effort when they argued that the Government has not demonstrated that Miller intended to cause loss to her creditors when she concealed $28,837.06 from Masterclass dance session ticket and apparel sales.

But the Attorney General fought back, claiming Miller “concealed massive and valuable assets belonging to creditors.” They claim she tried to harm creditors of at least $356,466.52 in debt.

Do you think Miller will get prison time? Sound off in the comments.

