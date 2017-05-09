Back At It! Jay-Z & Solange ‘At Each Other’s Throats’ Over Beyonce’s Twins

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Solange and her brother-in-law, Jay-Z, are “at each other’s throats” over who should be by Beyonce’s side when she gives birth to twins in a few weeks.

“Solange has really been with Bey a hell of lot, doing prenatal yoga classes with her and rubbing stretchmark oil all over her,” explained the source.

However, “Jay’s insisting it’s his job to be there during the birth and wants Solange outside in the waiting area.”

The 47-year-old rap mogul’s daddy declaration didn’t go down so well with Solange, 30.

“It’s turning into a real standoff and bringing up a lot of past ill will, which is probably why neither of them have thought about asking what Beyonce wants!” scoffed the insider.

As Radar reported, Jay and Solange have had their fair share of fights through the years, including their explosive elevator battle in front of Beyonce, 35, following the Met Gala in 2014.

“Now Jay and Solange are back at it and2014heir relationship has turned into a real power struggle,” said the insider.

