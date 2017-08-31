Austin Powers Actor Beats Cellmate To Death, Gets 27 Years Sentence After Rape Crime

Austin Powers star Joseph Son, was just sentenced to 27 years in jail after being accused of beating his cellmate to death in a Kern County prison.

The 46-year-old criminal did not seemed surprise by his conviction after the judge announced his fate last month.

As RadarOnline.com has learned. Son has been behind bar since he was arrested for torturing and raping a woman on Huntington Beach in 1990.

Referring his previous conviction, Judge John R. Brownlee said on Wednesday: “That crime is as monstrous and despicable as anything this court has ever seen.”

According to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports, prison staff found the dead inmate lying with his eyes and mouth open on the floor of Son’s cell. The killer was standing at the door when they came. He washed his hands and said to an officer: “I told you I need to get out of here.”

The actor and former mixed martial arts fighter was handcuffed immediately after the incident in 2011.

The jury found he inmate, Graham, party responsible for the incident, as he was on suicide watch after being put in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

“Bad things happen when you have an individual on psychotropic medications and on suicide watch and force another person in a cell with him,” said Son’s public defender, T. Alan Rogers.

The jury charged Son with voluntary manslaughter. Said prosecutor Samantha Allen, “Your honor, Mr. Son is a rapist, a torturer and now a killer as well.”

