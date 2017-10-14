Home Sweet Home! Audrina Patridge Moves Back Into Her California House

Audrina Patridge has moved home this weekend.

The reality star agreed to pay estranged husband Corey Bohan $35k to leave her home in Irvine, California.

Bohan had been living at the property but now Patridge is back at the OC house along with her baby daughter, Kirra, who she also has full custody of as well.

Partridge, 32, smiled wearing a pair of torn skinny jeans and cheetah print flats a she moved her possessions into the property on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Where’s Tarek? Christina Spotted At ‘Scam’ Seminar After Explosive Divorce Filing

On Wednesday it was reported that she had returned to her home to find that Corey had changed the locks and discovered some of her jewelry, including wedding rings, had been stolen.

On October 6, Patridge discovered her house keys no longer worked and had a locksmith get her inside. Once inside she found that her ‘closet drawers ransacked‘, according to court papers.

On Monday, the star was granted full custody of she and Bohan’s daughter Kirra as well as the family dog.

Audrina also agreed to pay her ex $35k to vacate her house by October 13.

PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie Takes Shiloh Christmas Shopping Amid Divorce Crisis

Before coming to terms the pair traded verbal blows in court.

Bohan, 35, asked the judge to order his ex not to ‘harass or disturb my peace while I remain in the residence, or allow third parties to do so.’

He accused Audrina of attempting to goad him into violating the retraining order she has against him by entering the home.

But his plea fell on deaf ears after the judge denied his request.

PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie Takes Shiloh Christmas Shopping Amid Divorce Crisis

Patridge had previously taken out a restraining order against Bohan after a domestic violence claim.

The incident reportedly involved him shoving her while she was holding their baby, threatening suicide and ‘repeatedly harassing her while she was working.’

Patridge and Bohan have been together on-and-off since 2008, but have only been wed for 10-months. They welcomed daughter Kirra back in June 2016.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.