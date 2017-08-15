Ariel Winter,19, To Rush Down The Aisle With Boyfriend Levi Meaden, 29

Ariel Winter is so head over heels in love with live-in-lover Levi Meaden, she’s telling friends she wants to get married right away.

“ She’s being living a free and easy life up until now, but she’s aching for stability,” said a source close to the actress.

“ Since Levi moved into her house, she’s really been hitting him with the full court-press!”

The pal also revealed that the 19 year old actress reveres the 29 year old ‘Aftermath’ star, and confessed Ariel “looks to him for advice and guidance,”

“But she’s also mature in her own right and knows what she wants” the pal added.